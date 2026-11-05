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Juvenile Injured in UTV Crash on Swanson Road in Pulaski County
7 days ago
A juvenile occupant suffered minor injuries in a single-vehicle UTV crash on Swanson Road in Pulaski County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The patrol reported that the crash occurred at approximately 5:00 p.m. on November 5, 2026, on Swanson Road about 0.2 miles west of Spokane Lane. A HISUN MOTORSCORP AXIS 500 UTV was traveling westbound at the time of the incident, patrol records show.
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