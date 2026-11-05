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Two-Vehicle Crash on US-67 in St Francois County Injures De Soto Man
6 days ago
A crash on US-67 northbound in St Francois County left one driver with minor injuries on Nov. 5, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol online crash report. The collision happened at 12:34 p.m. about a quarter mile north of the US-67 and MO-8 junction, the Patrol reported. Two vehicles traveling northbound were involved: a 2006 Chevrolet Cobalt and a 2005 Toyota Corolla, per the crash report.
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