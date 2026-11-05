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Glasgow Man Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash on US 40 in Boone County
8 days ago
A 40-year-old man from Glasgow, Missouri, died following a two-vehicle crash on US 40 near Shady Hills in Boone County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The patrol said the crash occurred on November 5, 2026, at 5:47 p.m. and involved a 2004 Jeep Renegade traveling west and a 2024 Chevrolet Equinox traveling east. The Glasgow man sustained fatal injuries in the collision and was transported for medical treatment, the patrol reported.
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