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One Dead After Deer Crashes Through Windshield in Boone County Collision
8 days ago
A crash involving two vehicles in Boone County left one person dead Thursday evening, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The collision occurred just after 5:45 p.m. near Glasgow, troopers said. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, a deer went through the windshield of one of the vehicles involved during the crash. One of the vehicles was identified as a 2024 Chevrolet Equinox, per the crash report.