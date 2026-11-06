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Halfway Man Seriously Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash on Route H
7 days ago
A 68-year-old Halfway man was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash on Route H south of Halfway, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online crash report. The patrol said the crash happened on Nov. 5, 2026, at approximately 6:14 p.m. on Route H, about 2.5 miles south of Halfway in Polk County. The investigation falls under the jurisdiction of Troop D.