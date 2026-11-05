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Public, charter, or private? How your pick changes your child’s special education rights
By Lily Jones, MA for Understood,5 days ago
Understood reports that choosing a school for a neurodivergent child affects their special education rights. This item is available in full to subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you will need to either log into your subscriber account, or purchase a new subscription.