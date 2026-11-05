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FIRST COMMUNITY BANK RAISES FUNDS FOR ARKANSAS CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL DURING CHILDHOOD CANCER AWARENESS MONTH
7 days ago
Batesville, AR (November 5, 2026) – First Community Bank is proud to announce a record-breaking fundraising effort in recognition of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month in September, raising a total of $23,500.00 to benefit Arkansas Children’s Hospital. Through the generosity, creativity and dedication of employees across the bank’s Arkansas and Missouri locations, team members raised an all-time high of $18,009.09, with an additional contribution from First Community Bank bringing the total donation to $23,500.00.
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