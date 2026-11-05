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Home Away From Home
By Visit LaurelJones County,3 days ago
It’s no secret that Laurel, Mississippi is one of those “home away from home” kind of cities. HGTV’s reality show Home Town has made that more than clear by showcasing the distinct character, and possibilities, of the community’s historic buildings. Visitors to Laurel can experience the hospitality up-close-and-personal by taking advantage of the homey city’s vibrant vacation rental culture.