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AEW Blood And Guts Injury Update: Everyone In Both Matches Reportedly OK, Darby Allin Had Tooth Scare
By Andrew Ravens,5 days ago
Everyone in both Blood and Guts matches on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite appears to have come out OK, Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline reported. “It appears everyone in both Blood and Guts matches are OK. There was concern about Darby’s tooth after, of all things, his own knee hit his face on a Michinoku driver bump, but turned out he was OK,” Alvarez wrote.