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Champlain Hearth: Adirondack Valley Amish Farm and Country Market Opens Along the Shores of Lake Champlain, NY
By Dennis Regling,6 days ago
Nestled amidst the sweeping, dramatic landscapes of the Adirondack foothills and framed by the shimmering, historic waters of Lake Champlain, the region has long been celebrated for its pristine natural beauty, maritime heritage, and welcoming upstate community spirit. From its scenic mountain vistas and tranquil shoreline drives to its deep appreciation for rural craftsmanship, the area continually embraces independent destinations that honor authenticity, traditional farming, and genuine community connection. Now, local residents, tri-state travelers, and families seeking a wholesome getaway have an extraordinary new destination to explore with the grand opening of the Adirondack Valley Amish Farm. Bringing time-honored Pennsylvania Dutch agricultural traditions, hands-on farm experiences, scratch-made baking, and unhurried hospitality right to the picturesque shores of Lake Champlain, this remarkable working tourist farm offers a warm, rustic escape into traditional living.