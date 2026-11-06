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Everything Everything announce eighth studio album ‘Poison Pop’ and release title track
By Joseph Ine,8 days ago
British art-rock band Everything Everything have announced their eighth studio album, Poison Pop, arriving March 12, 2027. Alongside the announcement, the band has released the album’s title track as its lead single, offering the first look at their forthcoming record. The new album follows Mountainhead, released in March 2024,...