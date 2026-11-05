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The Band CAMINO announce ‘Live in Memphis,’ arriving Nov. 13
By Joseph Ine,6 days ago
The Band CAMINO is bringing a piece of their hometown to fans everywhere with the announcement of their first live album, Live in Memphis, arriving Nov. 13. Recorded during the band’s two-night hometown celebration at Satellite Music Hall in Memphis over Labor Day weekend, the album captures a special moment for the group. The Sept. 4 and Sept. 5 performances also marked the opening of the new venue, with both shows selling out as fans gathered to celebrate the band’s history and the music that brought them to this point.