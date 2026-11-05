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Justice Samuel A. Alito, Jr. to Judge Final Round of Notre Dame Law School’s Justice Amy Coney Barrett Moot Court Tournament
By Elyse Paul,6 days ago
U.S. Supreme Court Justice Samuel A. Alito, Jr., and Judge Whitney Hermandorfer and Judge Benjamin Flowers, both of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit, will judge the final round of Notre Dame Law School’s third annual Justice Amy Coney Barrett Moot Court Tournament on Friday, November 20, in the McCartan Courtroom.