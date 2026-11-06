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Former Chiefs long snapper nominated for NFL Salute to Service Award
By Marleah Campbell,9 days ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Former Chiefs long snapper Kendall Gammon has been named the franchise’s nominee for the 2026 NFL Salute to Service Award presented by USAA. The league announced the 32 club nominees on Thursday. The annual honor recognizes NFL players, coaches, staff, and alumni who demonstrate an exceptional commitment to honoring, empowering, and connecting with the military community.