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Ray Stevens: The Crippler His Fellow Wrestlers Looked Up To
By Jim Phillips,7 days ago
The word "greatest," the phrase "greatest of all time," and the initials GOAT get bandied around far too often in professional wrestling. With "The Crippler" Ray Stevens, the praise came from men who had shared the ring with him and knew what he could do. You have ring naturals, mic naturals, and guys who live the code, but rarely do they come together the way they did in Stevens.