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Race Against Antimicrobial Resistance: BlackDoctor Film Fest Experts Call for Greater Awareness, Education and Community Action
By BlackDoctor,8 days ago
Antimicrobial resistance (AMR) is a growing public health threat that places vulnerable communities at risk, limits the effectiveness of antibiotics, and requires action from healthcare systems to ensure Black communities are informed and equipped to confront these significant challenges. The “Race Against Antimicrobial Resistance,” which was sponsored and powered by...