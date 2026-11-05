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2026 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Cutting
By Diane Bondareff - FR81453 AP,6 days ago
Rockefeller Center Christmas tree headed to New York City. This year's Rockefeller Center Christmas tree has been cut down and is heading to New York City to mark the beginning of the holiday season in the city. The 76-foot Norway spruce is expected to arrive Saturday after making the 200-mile trip from West Edmeston, New York. The tree will be wrapped with over 50,000 multicolored LED lights and crowned with a 900-pound Swarovski star before lighting up during a live broadcast ceremony on Dec. 2. The tree will be on display until Jan. 9, after which it will be milled into lumber for Habitat for Humanity.