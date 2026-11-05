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20 mg Zinc Cuts Infections 38% in Sickle Cell Anemia, With Chandy John, MD
6 days ago
In ZIPS-2, 20 mg daily zinc reduced all-cause infection rates by 38% vs placebo in Ugandan children with sickle cell anemia aged <5 years. <5 years of age, infections are among the most frequent and serious complications. In the ZIPS-2 randomized clinical trial, daily zinc at a higher dose than previously tested reduced the rate of all-cause infections over 6 months.¹