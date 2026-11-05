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Penn State Berks Biology Ahead Program sets students up for success
By Samantha Bower,4 days ago
WYOMISSING, Pa. — This summer, Penn State Berks hosted the second cohort of its Biology Ahead bridge program for incoming students interested in majoring in biology or another related life science. The goal of the program, which ran from July 5 to July 31, is to enhance academic preparedness and create a support system for its diverse student group.