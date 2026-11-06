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Still on top: Portville seals 13th straight Sectional title with win over Cardinals
8 days ago
JAMESTOWN, NY – Life, death and taxes. And the Portville volleyball team winning the Section VI championship. Despite facing down a heavy flow of roster turnover at the start of this season, the Panthers’ new crop of talent picked up the torch and ran with it all season, capping off their dominant year with a four-set win over Randolph to earn yet another Class C title.