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Hall of Fame Coach Jim Stephens Passes Away
4 days ago
It is with deep sadness that the California Community Colleges Men’s Basketball Assocaition announces the passing of Hall of Fame basketball coach, Jim Stephens. A monumental figure in Southern California basketball, Stephens passed away leaving behind an extraordinary legacy with the CCCMBCA as well as a mentor, educator, and leader who shaped the lives of countless student-athletes across several decades.