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Evanston Democrat Patrick Hanley Wins Illinois Senate Seat, Eyes Ranked-Choice Voting Push
By Damon R. Sheffield,6 days ago
Patrick Hanley, a Democrat born in Evanston and now living in Winnetka, has won the Illinois Senate 9th District seat, defeating Republican Tom Lally on Tuesday to succeed outgoing Sen. Laura Fine. The Associated Press called the race for Hanley at 8:10 p.m., when he held 82.4% of the vote with an estimated 53% of ballots counted, and he celebrated the win with supporters at Pit & Tap in Wilmette.