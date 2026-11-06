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Apache Junction kidnapping suspect may have more victims, police say
8 days ago
Apache Junction police arrested 32-year-old Pedro Espinoza Torres after an 18-year-old neighbor escaped an armed kidnapping and left bloody fingerprints to guide investigators. Authorities discovered a video on the suspect's cellphone showing someone filming a young woman through a window, prompting a search for additional potential victims. Espinoza Torres, a...
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