undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
I-75 Crash Near Downtown Cincinnati Sends One to Hospital, Shuts Highway Overnight
By Violet Larson,7 days ago
One person was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a multi-vehicle crash shut down northbound I-75 near downtown Cincinnati overnight, according to police. The crash blocked all lanes near Ezzard Charles Drive in the West End, snarling traffic through the night before the highway reopened Thursday morning. The crash was reported...
1