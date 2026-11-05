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Petty Parenting: The Viral Trend Parents Can’t Stop Talking About
3 days ago
This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Your son begs to push the elevator button. You push it first, just to watch his face fall. That is not a parenting fail. That is petty parenting, and millions of parents just learned it has a name. One TikTok video started it all. Now moms everywhere are trading their own stories of small, funny paybacks after a long day of parenting.