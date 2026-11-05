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Driver rescued from vehicle after crash into Connecticut River
2 days ago
LUNENBURG, Vt. (ABC22/FOX44) -- A woman was rescued from a car that authorities say left the roadway and went into the Connecticut River Wednesday afternoon. Essex County Sheriff's Department says emergency services were called to the area of Lancaster Road at about 12:04 p.m. Authorities were told that the vehicle had gone into the river, and the driver was still inside.