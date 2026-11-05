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Monterey Peninsula Water Management District seeks changes to 16-year-old water restriction order
6 days ago
The California State Water Resources Control Board will hold a hybrid public comment hearing Nov. 5 in Sacramento to consider whether to modify Order WR 2009-0060, which limits the Monterey Peninsula Water Management District’s ability to provide water service for building new homes and support economic development on the Monterey Peninsula.