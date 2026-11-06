undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Benoit & Acciari’s Goals NOT ENOUGH As Flyers BLOW LEAD To Adam Fox, Rangers | PHLY Flyers Postgame
9 days ago
The Philadelphia Flyers must have felt good through 40 minutes, holding a 2-1 lead over a New York Rangers team that hadn’t registered a come-from-behind win yet this season. Unfortunately, that trend came to an end thanks to a pair of 3rd period goals, both assisted by Adam Fox, and Philly dropped the first of their five-game road trip.