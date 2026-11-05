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Tritons to Face USD at Bill Walton Classic
5 days ago
LA JOLLA, Calif.— UC San Diego women's basketball is set to face the University of San Diego for the first time in Division I at the National University Bill Walton Classic. The Tritons (0-1) will take on their future WCC foes in the Toreros (1-0) in a neutral site matchup at Pechanga Arena on Saturday. The contest is slated for 30 minutes after the conclusion of San Diego State men's basketball versus Colorado, beginning at approximately 3 p.m. Live statistics will be available via UCSDTritons.com.