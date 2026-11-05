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Mattel Taps Steve Totzke as President and COO as Roberto Stanichi Exits
By James Zahn,6 days ago
Steve Totzke is moving back into the thick of things at Mattel. Six months after shifting to an advisory position, the longtime executive has been named President and Chief Operating Officer, effective Nov. 11. The newly created position puts Mattel’s global brand portfolio, sales and commercial operations, and consumer products and experiences under Totzke’s leadership.