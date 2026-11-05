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Odysseus’s Journey of Self-Mastery
By Christopher Goffos,6 days ago
In the opening line of Homer’s The Odyssey, the hero—Odysseus—is named only as polytropos, the man of “many twists and turns”. Homer refrains from giving us the actual name for twenty lines, as if he wants us to sit with the description before we meet the man himself. The epithet is usually read as a compliment to his cunning, but as Ben Whalen explains in our free online course “The Odyssey,” by the poem’s end it indicates something more. The man of many turns has learned to turn his cunning on himself, and that self-mastery is how he earns his return to the marriage bed.