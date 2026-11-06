undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Georgetown marks end of election season with Return Day
8 days ago
Horses, carriages and crowds filled the streets of Georgetown Thursday as Delaware's unique post-election tradition returned for its 214th year. Georgetown's Return Day brought political opponents together Thursday for a parade, the reading of election results and the ceremonial burying of the hatchet, celebrating more than 200 years of Delaware tradition and bipartisanship.