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Behind the scenes of WCHS’ Sports Medicine team
By Rizzy Rana,8 days ago
Across WCHS’s 32 different sports, Bulldog athletes are in constant motion. With constant motion comes frequent injury. In order to support the large amount of sports, student athletes rely heavily upon WCHS athletic trainer Kinsey Gunn and the WCHS Sports Medicine team who help prepare equipment, assist with rehabilitation and support athletes throughout their seasons. From evaluating injuries to guiding athletes through recovery, the team plays an essential role in keeping athletes healthy and helping them return to competition. Whether on the sidelines during games or assisting athletes as they recover, the team works behind the scenes to ensure student-athletes receive the support they need.