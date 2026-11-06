undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Lakers assign Bronny James to G League Coachella Valley Lakers
By Kurt Helin,8 days ago
What do the Lakers need as other guards around Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves? Shooters, ideally ones who can defend as well. That is leaving Bronny James squeezed. The Lakers have assigned Bronny to the Coachella Valley Lakers of the G League, along with first-round pick Cameron Carr. This is mostly about getting the two young Lakers run they aren’t getting with the big club, which is off to a 7-2 start.