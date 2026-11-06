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THE STARS AT NIGHT
8 days ago
Grab your tickets to support Texas education at The Stars at Night event hosted by OneGoal. Your most successful outfit was a cap and gown. Celebrate and support OneGoal at The Stars at Night event next Thurs, Nov 12, at The Rustic. With a mission to empower school systems to help every high school student discover their unique purpose and find college and career success, you can dust your boots off for a lively, Texas-sized evening packed with live music and Western fun. Tickets start at $50 and include drinks, dinner and entertainment.