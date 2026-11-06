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Congressman Jim McGovern on Midterms, Iran War and Democrats
8 days ago
“People don’t like the fact that the president and his family have made billions of dollars off the presidency”. Worcester, MA- Congressman Jim McGovern discusses the Democratic Party’s sweeping midterm election victories. McGovern emphasizes that voters prioritized affordability and corruption concerns, and outlines key legislative priorities including reducing healthcare costs, reversing Medicaid and SNAP cuts, ending the war in Iran through defunding efforts, and putting a stop to what he feels are illegal tariffs.
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