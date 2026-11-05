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It's Semifinals Time! The Bulldogs and Beavers will Meet in the NSIC Tournament Semifinals Friday
5 days ago
Eight days after meeting in a regular season finale, the University of Minnesota Duluth soccer team will face Bemidji State University Friday in Mankato, Minn. in the opening semifinal game of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Tournament at Maverick Soccer Complex. Game-time for the Bulldogs' first NSIC semifinal postseason in 12 years is 10:00 a.m.