undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Domantas Sabonis Trade Rumors: Kings Future and Best Fits
By BVM Sportsdesk,,9 days ago
Domantas Sabonis appears increasingly likely to leave Sacramento, but a deal hinges on the Kings’ asking price and his difficult contract. Sacramento wants positive value for the three-time All-Star, while rival executives reportedly see his salary and defensive limitations as obstacles. Rumors of tension with rookie guard Darius Acuff Jr. appear overstated; the bigger question is whether a team can build a deal that works for both sides.