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Sen. Chuck Grassley doesn’t plan on resigning before Sand becomes governor
By Robin Opsahl, Iowa Capital Dispatch,7 days ago
U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley spoke at a Westside Conservative Club meeting Oct. 14, 2026 in Urbandale, Iowa. (Photo by Cami Koons/Iowa Capital Dispatch) U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, 93, does not plan to resign before Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds leaves office, to allow her, instead of Democratic Gov.-elect Rob Sand, to appoint someone to fill his seat, a spokesperson said Thursday.