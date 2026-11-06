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Seven-to-10-Day Remote Tonometry Protocol Recommended for Monitoring IOP
By Staff,8 days ago
Mirroring standard-of-care remote monitoring already used for hypertension and diabetes, the researchers say a structured, multi-day home tonometry protocol could become part of an evidence-based standard for diagnosing, risk-stratifying and managing glaucoma and ocular hypertension. Photo: iCare USA. Click image to enlarge. Current glaucoma care relies on intraocular pressure (IOP)...