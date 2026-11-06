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Review Finds No Clear Advantage for Digital Binocular Therapy Over Patching in Amblyopia
By Staff,8 days ago
A review of five randomized controlled trials including treatment-naïve children with amblyopia concluded that “digital binocular therapies have not yet demonstrated superiority over standard patching.” Although some visual improvements were seen, the evidence was inconsistent. Photo: National Eye Institute/NIH. Click image to enlarge. While patching is the...