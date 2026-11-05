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Calendar details for Friday, Nov. 6th
By Barb Warden,5 days ago
Where: Colorado Railroad Museum, 17155 W. 44th Avenue, Golden, CO. Each Friday, join us for an hour of exploring a different aspect of Colorado’s railroad history. Tours are subject to change and are based on guide availability. Each week’s theme is explored using a variety of museum resources to help bring the subject to life with the understanding that guests are welcome to continue their visit on their own after the tour. Learn more and buy tickets.