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Bisphosphonates May Raise Short-Term Uveitis Risk
By Staff,8 days ago
Uveitis is an uncommon but recognized reaction associated with bisphosphonate therapy, particularly intravenous zoledronic acid. Symptoms can include eye pain, redness, light sensitivity and blurred or reduced vision. Researchers believe the reaction stems from an acute immune response triggered by the drug rather than from inflammatory substances contained in the medication itself. Photo: Avenacy. Click image to enlarge.