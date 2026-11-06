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Updated November General Election results for Thurston County
By Wyatt Haupt Jr.,8 days ago
Editor's note: Adds information and multi-jurisdictional overall total for Proposition 1 from Timberland Regional Library in paragraphs 12-15. Deletes "hundred" in paragraph 3 throughout. Adds voter turnout in paragraph 16. A second term in office remained within the grasp of Thurston County Commissioner Emily Clouse, who has maintained a consistent...