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What You Should Know Before Choosing Clear Aligners for a Straighter Smile
By Sippy Cup Mom,6 days ago
If you’re thinking about straightening your teeth, clear aligners probably seem like the easiest option on the table. They look subtle, they’re removable, and they fit into daily life better than metal braces for a lot of people. Still, getting good results depends on more than picking trays that look convenient. You need to understand how treatment planning, dental health, and follow-through all affect the final outcome.