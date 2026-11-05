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Wildlife Problems at Home: What You Should Actually Do Before They Get Worse
By Sippy Cup Mom,6 days ago
You probably don’t think much about wildlife until something starts scratching in the attic at 2 a.m. or a strange smell builds near the crawl space. In places like Inverness, Alabama, where wooded neighborhoods and suburban development sit close together, those encounters are more common than many homeowners expect. If you know what signs to watch for and how removal works, you can protect your home before minor activity turns into structural damage or a health issue.