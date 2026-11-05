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Rhody routs Holy Cross in season-opening offensive showcase
By Abby LePage,4 days ago
The University of Rhode Island men’s basketball team put its first regular-season game to bed early, cruising to a 103-59 victory over the College of the Holy Cross. One week following Rhody’s 101-61 exhibition win over Southern New Hampshire University, URI head coach Archie Miller stuck with the same starting five on Tuesday night at the Ryan Center.