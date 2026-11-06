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Mike Evans (Achilles) and Deebo Samuel (hamstring) ruled out for week 9
By Source: Matt Maiocco on X,8 days ago
According to Matt Maiocco, both Mike Evans and Deebo Samuel will miss week 9 vs the Las Vegas Raiders. Mike Evans has had a phenomenal year despite dealing with multiple injuries so far this season. He has a career high 4.2 yards per route run and ranks 1st in the NFL with 0.21 first downs per route run. His biggest impact can be seen in yards per play. The 49ers offense average 7.2 yards per play when he’s on the field and only 5.3 when he’s off. If the 49ers are going to make a Super Bowl run this year it will be incredibly important to keep the 33rd year old veteran healthy.