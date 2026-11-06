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UI homecoming celebrations come to a conclusion in blaze of tradition
By Grace Boehland,9 days ago
The University of Idaho celebrated this last week with events activities and the traditional serpentine and bonfire concluded with bombastic fireworks. Serpentine is the annual event where vandal students and alumni group up at the golf course and walk through campus behind the vandal marching band dressed in costumes to the P1FCU Kibbie Dome.