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Winter 2026 Videogames: NBA 2K27, Hot Wheels, Construction Simulator and More!
7 days ago
Game on! Check out some incredible family games coming out this fall and winter. NBA 2K27 is every bit as complex as real basketball — just a lot less exhausting. Hit the court with NBA and WNBA stars, choose aggressive or passive defense, use dribbling moves that can leave defenders stumbling, and battle through nail-biting games. Best of all, it looks amazing!